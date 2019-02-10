94 vehicles participate in Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally

-
The 53rd edition of the Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally was held here on Sunday with 94 vehicles taking part in the event.
The vehicles participated in the rally under four categories -- Vintage, Classic, Post-War and Others.
There were 37 cars from the Vintage category, eight from the Classic section, 18 from Post-War section and 31 from Others category. Among the standout cars were a Lanchester (1927), Chevrolet (1927), Austin (1928), Rolls Royce (1928), Ford (1929), Buick (1929), Morris Minor (1929).
The cars, that were vying for 53 trophies, were evaluated on the basis of performance, maintenance, originality and unique features.
Sanjaya Gupta, Managing Director of PNB Housing, flagged off the rally from Statesman House, Barakhamba Road, at 10 am to loud cheers from the assembled crowd of vintage enthusiasts and curious onlookers.
Chairman of The Statesman, R P Gupta, and its Editor and Managing Director, Ravindra Kumar, were present on the dais.
The cars then made their way through K G Marg, India Gate, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Ring Road, Nizamuddin Bridge, Akshardham Setu, Mayur Vihar, Noida Entrance, Film City, Mahamaya Setu and Jaypee Hospital to return to the National Stadium near India Gate around noon.
The prize distribution ceremony got underway at 3 pm with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal doing the honours as Chief Guest. The key awards included The Statesman Challenge Trophy, the Indian Oil Trophy, the Blue Star Trophy and the JMAI trophy.
The line-up of vehicles included Rolls Royce, Mercedes, Fiat, Morris and Fords. About 40 first-time entries took part in the rally.
National Insurance was among the sponsors of the event.
