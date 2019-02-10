94 vehicles participate in Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally

The 53rd edition of and was held here on Sunday with 94 vehicles taking part in the event.

The vehicles participated in the rally under four categories -- Vintage, Classic, Post-War and Others.

There were 37 cars from the category, eight from the Classic section, 18 from Post-War section and 31 from Others category. Among the standout cars were a Lanchester (1927), Chevrolet (1927), (1928), (1928), (1929), Buick (1929), (1929).

The cars, that were vying for 53 trophies, were evaluated on the basis of performance, maintenance, originality and unique features.

Sanjaya Gupta, of PNB Housing, flagged off the rally from Statesman House, Barakhamba Road, at 10 am to loud cheers from the assembled crowd of enthusiasts and curious onlookers.

of The Statesman, R P Gupta, and its Editor and Managing Director, Ravindra Kumar, were present on the dais.

The cars then made their way through K G Marg, India Gate, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Ring Road, Nizamuddin Bridge, Akshardham Setu, Mayur Vihar, Noida Entrance, Film City, Mahamaya Setu and to return to the near India Gate around noon.

The prize distribution ceremony got underway at 3 pm with doing the honours as Chief The key awards included Challenge Trophy, the Indian Oil Trophy, the Trophy and the JMAI trophy.

The line-up of vehicles included Rolls Royce, Mercedes, Fiat, Morris and Fords. About 40 first-time entries took part in the rally.

National Insurance was among the sponsors of the event.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)