IL&FS says unable to meet interest payment obligation

Ltd (IL&FS) Thursday said it would be unable to service its obligation in respect of interest of non-convertible due on January 19.

"The company would be unable to service its obligation in respect of the interest of non-convertible due on January 19," the company said in a BSE filing.

(IL&FS) and some its group entities in the past few months have defaulted repayments, triggering concerns over liquidity in the financial system.

in November 2018 had also defaulted on principal and interest payments of deposits,



The group's total stood at over Rs 94,000 crore as of October 8,2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)