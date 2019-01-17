Singapore Min congratulates KCR over victory in assembly

Singapore's Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations, S Iswaran congratulated Chief K on his re-election and expressed confidence that economic relations between Telangana and the city state would improve further under his leadership.

"Under your leadership, Telangana has achieved a stellar annual revenue growth rate of 17.17 per cent.

companies have also recognised Telangana's favourable investment climate," a release from Rao's office Thursday quoted the as having said in a congratulatory letter.

"During your tenure, DBS (Development Bank of Singapore) built its largest outside its headquarters in and continued to expand its footprint within the state," the said.

Iswaran said he was confident that, under Rao's leadership,economic relations between Singapore and Telangana would strengthen further and more Singapore-based companies would find opportunities to participate in Telangana's economic development.

He wished Rao a continued success in his second term as

The Minister looks forward to continuing working with CM KCR to strengthen ties between Telangana and Singapore, the release added.

