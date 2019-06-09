Illicit liquor unit busted in Kangra

-
Police seized 890 litres of spirit from an illicit liquor producing unit at Thana Indora here on Sunday, officials said.
The spirit was being used to produce illegal liquor, said Deputy Inspector General of Police Santosh Patial.
One Rakesh Kumar of Tanda Bana village was arrested in connection and a case under Himachal Pradesh Excise Act was filed, he said.
The seizure was part of the anti-drug addiction campaign here, Patial said.
