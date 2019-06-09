US envoy's annexation comments show 'extremist' approach: Palestinian leaders

Palestinian leaders say a US envoy's comments on having the right to annex at least parts of the occupied show "extremists" are involved in policy on the issue.

In a statement late Saturday in response to US to David Friedman's comments in a interview, a said some leading US policy on the issue were "extremists" lacking in "political maturity." The Palestinian foreign ministry said it was looking into filing a complaint with the on the issue.

on called Friedman an "extreme of the settlers." "Their vision is about annexation of occupied territory, a war crime under international law," he said. Erekat also renewed a Palestinian call for countries to boycott a June 25-26 conference in to discuss economic aspects of a peace deal the has been working on.

In the interview published Saturday, Friedman said some degree of annexation of the would be legitimate.

"Under certain circumstances, I think has the right to retain some, but unlikely all, of the West Bank," he said.

Israel occupied the in the 1967 Six-Day War and its construction of settlements there is viewed as a major stumbling block to peace as they are built on land the see as part of their future state.

Friedman has in the past been a supporter of Israeli settlements as has the family of Jared Kushner, US Donald Trump's and leading efforts to put together the peace deal.

Israeli pledged ahead of April elections to begin annexing West Bank settlements.

Bringing settlements under Israeli sovereignty on a large-scale could end any remaining hopes for a two-state solution to Israel's conflict with the More than 600,000 Jewish settlers now live in the West Bank and annexed east among some three million

On the long-delayed peace plan, Friedman said it was aimed at improving the quality of life for Palestinians but would fall well short of a "permanent resolution to the conflict".

Publication of the plan looks set to be further delayed after the called a snap for September, the second this year.

The plan is regarded as too sensitive to release during the campaign.

The Palestinian leadership has already rejected the plan, saying Trump's moves so far show him to be blatantly biased in favour of Israel.

Those moves include recognising the disputed city of as Israel's capital and cutting hundreds of thousands of dollars in aid to the Palestinians.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)