J-K Guv conducts aerial survey of Amarnath yatra route

Sunday conducted an aerial survey of the route to gain a first-hand view of the existing snow accumulation levels, an said.

Malik was accompanied by his K and B V R Subrahmanyam, the added.

The surveyed the entire route, along the Baltal-Domel-Sangam-Panjtarni-Sheshnag-Chandanwari-Pahalgam axis, the said.

Malik expressed satisfaction upon the pace of ongoing snow clearing work and restoration of the tracks, he said.

The also impressed upon the concerned authorities to ensure that the tracks are repaired and cleared and all facilities required for the smooth conduct of the put in place before its commencement on July 1, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)