Illicit liquor worth over Rs 11 lakh seized in C'garh

Illicit liquor worth over Rs 11 lakh has been seized from a house in Chhattisgarh's district leading to arrest of two persons, police said Monday.

Police raided the house of one Santosh Anchla in Alkanhar village under naxal-affected station area Sunday following a tip-off, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) told

"A total 384 boxes of liquor worth Rs 11,05,920 were seized during the raid," he said.

Police also arrested one Srinivas Borra, a resident of Dongargaon area in the district, for allegedly smuggling the liquor.

The ASP said Borra allegedly procured a huge consignment of illegal liquor from other states and stored it in the house of Anchla in Alkanhar, located around 150 kms from Raipur.

As per primary investigation, the liquor bottling was done in and Haryana, the said, adding that the seized stock was meant for distribution in interior parts of

A case has been registered under Excise Act, the ASP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

