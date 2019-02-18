MP man arrested for hateful Facebook posts on Pulwama attack

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments about the CRPF jawans killed in the attack and uploading an image of the flag on his account in Madhya Pradesh, police said Monday.

Monti Khan, a resident of Birsinghpur in Pali town of district, was arrested on Sunday after a complaint was received and a probe was initiated by the police's cyber squad, said of Police

Yadav said the man was produced before a local court and had been remanded in judicial custody.

in charge said a resident named filed a complaint against Khan following which the action was initiated.

"Khan made objectionable comments about the CRPF martyrs of the attack and also uploaded a picture of the flag on his account," Jha said.

Monti was arrested under section 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc) and 153 (B) (offence of promoting disharmony) of the Indian Penal Code, he informed.

Complainant Vishwakarma, the convener of the Bajrang Dal's district unit here, termed Khan's act as anti-national.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, held a protest march later on Sunday evening over Khan's act.

Forty troopers were killed on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the paramilitary force's convoy in in

