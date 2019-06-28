IMA group ponzi scam: ED summons K'taka minister

The Enforcement Directorate Friday issued notice to Karnataka minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan to appear before it in connection with the IMA group ponzi scam, a top official of the agency said.

"We have issued a notice to Zameer Ahmed Khan. We have given one week's time to appear before us," the official told PTI.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently filed a criminal case of money laundering against the IMA group of companies and its absconding managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan after reports emerged that he has gone underground fearing investments worth crores of about 40,000 investors have tanked.

The ED Friday attached IMA Jewels' assets, worth Rs 209 crore, in its money laundering probe into the alleged ponzi scam.

The central agency said its Bengaluru zonal office has issued a provisional order, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, for attachment of immovable assets worth Rs 197 crore and about Rs 12 crore deposits in bank accounts.

The BJP's Karnataka unit recently demanded a CBI probe into the alleged fraud and also raised questions about Zameer Khan's alleged links with Mansoor Khan.

"While asking him (Mansoor) to come back, Zameer, who is a minister, has said that 'the government is with you (Mansoor), don't fear'. What does this mean? The chief minister has to answer," state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa had said.

Hitting back at Yeddyurappa, Zameer Khan had said it was he who took the initiative after the incident came to light and sought a SIT probe.

Mansoor Khan went absconding weeks ago, after he, in an audio clip, allegedly threatened to commit suicide.

After the audio clip went viral, panicked investors, most of them Muslims, had swarmed the firm's office at Shivajinagar in thousands, demanding action against the owner and directors.

Mansoor Khan had also alleged that Shivajinagar Congress MLA Roshan Baig took Rs 400 crore from him and was not returning it, a charge rubbished by Baig.

The state government has set up a 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

