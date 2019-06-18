Petition seeks Karnataka HC's intervention in probe of multi-crore IMA ponzi scam

A petition was filed in the High Court on Tuesday seeking its intervention in the investigation of IMA jewel ponzi scam, which duped several thousands of investors to the tune of over Rs 15,000 crore.

The plea, moved by an investor through Muiz Ahmed Khan, has sought directions to the state and investigating agencies to take urgent steps for the attachment, seizure of the properties of the company and its directors.

The petitioner has also sought a direction to the (CBI) to "conduct a fair and impartial investigation in the matter as the transparent investigation is bleak because of the allegations against top mighty politicians."

The petitioner alleged that the main accused and of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Private Limited -- Mansoor Khan, after collecting a huge amount of money from the people in the name of investment, share, and partnership, fled from the country, leaving several thousands of investors and depositors in deep turmoil.

"The scam appears to be the biggest scam amongst all in the state of A whopping quantum of approximately Rs 15,000 crore have been collected by the company," the petition submitted.

has allegedly fled to after releasing a video contending that he may commit suicide.

Khan, in the audio clip which was released earlier this month, also revealed that he had bribed several bureaucrats and politicians for this purpose.

He also narrated information about the assets and jewellery and requested that the money to be returned to the depositors.

Following this, a Special Investigating Team (SIT), headed by chief investigating BR Ravikanthe Gowda was formed on June 12.

The SIT arrested directors of the company and produced them before the court, which remanded them to the police custody.

On Monday, the SIT conducted searches at Khan's residence and his office.

The team seized over Rs 13 crore worth gold ornaments, a diamond worth Rs 17.6 crore and silver worth Rs 1.5 crore from his office. From his residence, gold ornaments worth Rs 39.9 lakh, and Rs 2.69 lakh cash were seized.

SIT also recognised commercial building, land, school property, apartments and a total of 25 immovable properties which are related to Khan.

