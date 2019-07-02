IMF's Lagarde 'honoured' to be tapped to head European Central Bank

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Tuesday announced she would step down from the global lender after being nominated to lead the European Central Bank.

"I am honoured to have been nominated for the @ECB Presidency," Lagarde said on Twitter.

"In light of this, and in consultation with the Ethics Committee of the IMF Executive Board, I have decided to temporarily relinquish my responsibilities as IMF Managing Director during the nomination period.

