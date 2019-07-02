Prahlad Patel flags off 7th batch of Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims from Delhi

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel on Tuesday flagged off the seventh batch of Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims from Delhi.

Addressing a group of 40 pilgrims, Patel said that while whenever we travel we bring back experiences from them, but when we embark on a spiritual or religious journey, it fills us with positive energy.

"We should use this positive energy towards developing our lives and for peace. We can say that trips like the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra prove significant in our lives. In my experience, this kind of religious travels bring changes in everyone's lives. These give birth to new energy, renewed spirit in our lives," he said.

The yatra is organised with the cooperation of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation and their associated organisations provide logistical support and facilities for the pilgrims in India.

First batch of pilgrims for the 2019 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra were flagged off by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on June 11.

