India's vast history an immense attraction for tourism sector: Anil Agarwal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Anil Agarwal
Anil Agarwal, chairman, Vedanta Resources Plc, at a meeting in Kolkata on Tuesday, December 25, 2018. PHOTO: SUBRATA MAJUMDER

Immense potential lies with the Indian tourism sector, industrialist Anil Agarwal said on Friday.

The NRI billionaire was speaking at 'New India: Aspiring USD 5 trillion Economy' session of industry body Assocham.

The biggest attraction in India is the tourism with 10,000 years of history with monuments, museums etc, Agarwal said in his address.

"What we have, no body had in the world," he said.

Referring to tourist attractions such as monuments and museums, he said, "These are run by the government. It is the time to think how can we make them independent, how we can make them free".

Today India is a place everyone wants to visit. About seven to eight million tourists are visiting every state of the country, he said.

"We have to think what we can do to attract tourists," he added.
First Published: Fri, December 20 2019. 15:00 IST

