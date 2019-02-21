Importance should be given to learning mother language: Deb

Chief Minister Kumar Thursday said importance should always be given to learning mother language.

"We must learn English and Hindi for our career, but should also attach importance in learning our own language. Mother language always plays a major role in shaping life," said while inaugurating a three-day long children festival at Fatikroy in district.

In state capital Agartala, a function was organised Thursday to observe the international mother language day.

Education Minister speaking at the function said "People of both sides of the border speak the same language, write the same language and eat the same food, so it is a natural cultural expression to celebrate Mother Language Day," Nath said.

He said the "International mother language day is observed all over the world to respect all languages".

N C Debbarma said "every language has its importance, so every language should be developed and respected."



A colourful procession was organised by the state education department which moved through different parts of the capital city. Artists, poets and people from different walks of life joined the procession.

The staff of the joined the procession organised by the state government, of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Jakir Hossain Bhuyan told

International Mother Language Day is observed around the world on February 21 to promote awareness on linguistic and cultural diversity.

