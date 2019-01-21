Modi opened doors of development for northeast: Tripura CM

attained statehood in 1972, but development projects took off in the state only under Narendra Modi, Biplab said Monday.

In his address on the occasion of 47th here, said was elevated to the status of a full- fledged state from Union Territory on January 21, 1972, but little was done to develop the place.

"When became in 2014, he opened the doors of development for the entire northeast, including The state entered the broad gauge railway map of the country in 2016 after Modi assumed power," he said.

Five superfast trains - Rajdhani Express, Tripura Sundari Express, Kanchanjunga Express, Deoghar Express and Humsafar Express -have been launched from Tripura since 2014.

The CM also said the state would soon get a new waterway - joining Gomati here with Meghna in

"A new river port would be built at Sonamura subdivision of Sipahijala so that ships can carry goods to via Gomati and Meghna. It would reduce the transport cost and benefit the neighbouring northeastern states," he said.

It was after the came to power on March 9, digitization was introduced in government works to check corruptions at all levels, he said.

Deb, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that the crime against women, including dowry deaths, has "drastically reduced" after the new government came to power.

"I think Tripura would be a full-fledged state only after crime against women comes to the zero level," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)