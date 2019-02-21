Sweeper held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Gurgaon school

A at a private school was Thursday arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl, the police said.

Komal, employed with the preparatory school here, was arrested from his residence in Gurgaon.

He was booked under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the Gurgaon Police PRO, the incident took place inside the school toilet on Wednesday when Komal saw the victim alone.

It came to light when the girl returned home and complained of pain in her private parts.

Her parents approached the school management and Komal was identified by the girl as the perpetrator.

"The victim's parents lodged a complaint against the accused following which he was arrested," the police said.

