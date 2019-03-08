Important and essential to build Ram temple at Ayodhya: BJP leaders

A number of senior BJP leaders made it clear Friday that building at the disputed site in is the only way out of the impasse, soon after the ordered a time-bound to resolve the long-pending issue.

said one has to respect the order but asserted that she stands for building the at the disputed site in and a mosque can be built only outside its vicinity.

BJP P Muralidhar Rao said that keeping the dispute pending for long is not in anyone's interest.

"It is important to resolve the issue but it is more important and essential to build a grand temple at Sri This cannot be kept pending for a long time," he said.

also stressed that the construction of is non-negotiable. "There is no question of not building a temple where we believe Lord Ram was born," he added.

The party has been insisting that it stands for building a grand temple at the earliest at the site, where Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

Giriraj Singh, known for his hardline stand on issues, said he had no comments to offer on the court order, but asked Muslims "not to be obstinate" as he pitched for building the Ram temple.

"Can there be anything other than a mosque in and ... Do Hindus have not even this much right after partition that we can offer prayers to Lord Ram in " he asked.

The on Friday referred the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for by a panel headed by retired apex court F M I Kalifulla to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement and gave it eight weeks to complete its proceedings. The other members of the panel are spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and

In a statement, Swamy, who is a petitioner in the case, said the court's decision is welcome but claimed that the panel will have to "map the problem within the parameters so far set by the apex court starting from its 1994 constitutional bench judgment and ending with the a three- verdict of Sept 27, 2018".

The parameters include that worshipping in a temple, built on the faith that it is the birth place of Lord Ram, is a fundamental right under the Constitution, he said, adding that such a temple cannot be shifted.

"A claim by a suit to the title of the property is just an ordinary right and is superseded by a fundamental right. Hence the Hindus' right to re-building the demolished temple is guaranteed by the Constitution," he claimed.

Swamy also contended that a mosque "is not an essential part" of Islamic theology and hence it can be shifted by government.

