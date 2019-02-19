In letter to Jaitley, Sisodia seeks postponement of Wednesday's GST Council meet

-
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday wrote to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, demanding postponement of GST Council meeting to be held through video-conference on Wednesday.
In his letter to Jaitley, Sisodia said that both the agenda items - special scheme for real estate sector and single rate of tax on lottery -- are of crucial nature and requires detailed discussion before arriving at a considered decision on the matters.
Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that "crucial issues" cannot be discussed through a video conference and conveying of a physical meeting is important to take a consolidated decision.
"I would, therefore, request to kindly postpone the proposed 33rd meeting through video-conference and call for a physical meeting at an appropriate date," he said.
A state ministerial panel set up to review tax rate on lottery Monday favoured a uniform GST rate of either 18 per cent or 28 per cent -- a final call on which would be taken by the GST Council at its meeting on Wednesday.
Currently, a state-organised lottery attracts 12 per cent GST while a state-authorised lottery attracts 28 per cent tax.
