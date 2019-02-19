In letter to Jaitley, Sisodia seeks postponement of Wednesday's GST Council meet

Delhi Tuesday wrote to Union Minister Jaitley, demanding postponement of meeting to be held through video-conference on Wednesday.

In his letter to Jaitley, Sisodia said that both the agenda items - special scheme for and single rate of tax on lottery -- are of crucial nature and requires detailed discussion before arriving at a considered decision on the matters.

Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio, said that "crucial issues" cannot be discussed through a video conference and conveying of a physical meeting is important to take a consolidated decision.

"I would, therefore, request to kindly postpone the proposed 33rd meeting through video-conference and call for a physical meeting at an appropriate date," he said.

A state ministerial panel set up to review tax rate on lottery Monday favoured a uniform GST rate of either 18 per cent or 28 per cent -- a final call on which would be taken by the at its meeting on Wednesday.

Currently, a state-organised lottery attracts 12 per cent GST while a state-authorised lottery attracts 28 per cent tax.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)