In letter to Jaitley, Sisodia seeks postponement of Wednesday's GST Council meet

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday wrote to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, demanding postponement of GST Council meeting to be held through video-conference on Wednesday.

In his letter to Jaitley, Sisodia said that both the agenda items - special scheme for real estate sector and single rate of tax on lottery -- are of crucial nature and requires detailed discussion before arriving at a considered decision on the matters.

Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that "crucial issues" cannot be discussed through a video conference and conveying of a physical meeting is important to take a consolidated decision.

"I would, therefore, request to kindly postpone the proposed 33rd meeting through video-conference and call for a physical meeting at an appropriate date," he said.

A state ministerial panel set up to review tax rate on lottery Monday favoured a uniform GST rate of either 18 per cent or 28 per cent -- a final call on which would be taken by the GST Council at its meeting on Wednesday.

Currently, a state-organised lottery attracts 12 per cent GST while a state-authorised lottery attracts 28 per cent tax.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 20:20 IST

