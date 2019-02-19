BJP and RSS trying to create division in society: Chatterjee

Senior TMC leader and West Bengal Education Minister Tuesday alleged that the RSS and BJP are trying to create division in the society in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

The BJP and RSS denied the allegations of and termed them as baseless.

Chatterjee, the of the Trinamool Congress also urged the people of the state to resist "attempt" by the RSS and BJP to "create division" in the society by flaring up communal tensions using the Pulwama attack.

"The entire nation stands united in the fight against terror. But what BJP and RSS has been doing in the name of Pulwama attack is condemnable. The people of the state should resist any such attempt to divide the people on communal lines. There are reports that BJP-RSS cadres are threatening people from specific communities," told reporters.

Our government will not tolerate any such attempt to create rift in the society in the name of fighting terror, he said.

His comments comes just a day after Chief Minister on Monday questioned the timing of the Pulwama terror attack, asking whether the government wanted to go to war when Lok Sabha elections were round the corner.

She also accused the BJP and RSS of fomenting communal tension in the wake of the terror assault that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF troopers.

While commenting on the issue of question papers of Madhyamik Examination being reportedly leaked on the social media for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, Chatterjee said he has sought a report on the ongoing investigation by the Board of Secondary Education over the allegations of question paper leak.

