Budget session of Meghalaya Assembly from March 8

The Budget session of the Legislative Assembly will be held from March 8 to March 22, officials said on Tuesday.

will address the first day of the session, they said.

"The of the Legislative Assembly today finalised the calendar for the budget session 2019. The Budget Session will commence from March 8 to 22, excluding holidays, Assembly commissioner and secretary said.

There will be 10 working days of which eight have been allotted for government business and two days for private members business.

The will address the House on March 8 and the budget will be passed on March 22, he said.

