Inaugurating half-baked projects will not strengthen BJP's base: Mayawati

-
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi meets Mayawati, extend condolences her mother's demise
BSP to contest UP and Uttarakhand assembly elections alone: Mayawati
2022 Punjab polls: BSP's Punjab unit chief to contest from Phagwara seat
Regional parties should form national front for 2024 polls: SAD president
BSP to support bill to enable states to make their own OBC lists: Mayawati
-
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati hit out at the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, saying mere announcements, laying foundation stones and inaugurating half-baked projects will not strengthen the base of the ruling BJP.
She also congratulated the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on completing 100 years and hoped that in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, the SAD-BSP alliance will secure a comfortable majority and form the government.
"Before the announcement of the polls, the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government are making announcements one after the other, laying foundation stones and inaugurating half-baked projects. This will not strengthen the base of the BJP and the people of the state have understood this very clearly. Even then, I would like to appeal to people to remain cautious of such tricks," Mayawati told reporters here.
Her remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ambitious Kashi Vishvanath Corridor project. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda were also present on the occasion.
Apparently referring to the induction of the expelled Brahmin leaders of the BSP from the Purvanchal region into the Samajwadi Party (SP), Mayawati said, "Inducting expelled and selfish people from other parties ahead of the (2022) Uttar Pradesh polls is not going to help any party. On the contrary, people will term these highly-selfish elements 'ayaram, gayaram' (party-hoppers)."
"It is being portrayed by the media as a big development that is going to impact the people of the state. However, the fact is that there is not even an iota of truth in it. The BSP tries to keep itself clean from this type of politics," she added.
Congratulating the SAD on completing 100 years, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "There are a very few parties in the country that have served the people for more than 100 years and the Shiromai Akali Dal is one such old regional party, which is fighting for the people of Punjab for the past 100 years and is doing so even now."
"Punjab holds a special place in my heart. For decades, the relationship between the BSP and the SAD has been strong. Punjab is the place of birth of BSP founder Kanshiram, where he fought for the uplift of the 'bahujan' (downtrodden) samaj," she said.
The SAD forged an alliance with the BSP in June for next year's Punjab Assembly polls. According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP will field candidates in 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in the state, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU