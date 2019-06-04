India among our fastest growing markets: Criteo

Criteo, which offers digital solutions, Tuesday said is among its fastest growing markets in the region, and is witnessing a double-digit growth.

The Paris-headquartered company, which counts verticals like retail and food-tech among its growth drivers in India, has also launched its 'App Install' solution in the country that will allow its clients to acquire new and re-engage with existing customers.

"Our business grew 65 per cent year-on-year in 2018. It is also one of the large markets in (APAC) that accounts for 24 per cent of our global numbers," said.

He added that its latest 'App Install' solution will help its clients maximise traffic and see greater conversion rates on their mobile apps.

The Nasdaq-listed company had registered a 3 per cent increase in its revenue to USD 558 million (on constant currency) for the March 2019 quarter. Revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs (revenue ex-TAC) increased 2 per cent (at constant currency) to USD 236 million.

Senior (AMER and APAC) said while an increasing number of transactions are being conducted through mobile apps, there are also high number of cases where users leave the app after a few uses.

"Marketers are, therefore, faced with this challenge of sustaining engagement and maximising the return on investment for their apps. Our solution helps marketers and brands achieve higher number of installs, traffic and sales," he added.

