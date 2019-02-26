India briefs foreign envoys on air strike on JeM camp in Pakistan

on Tuesday apprised the envoys of all major countries about its air strike on the Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp in Pakistan, official sources said.

and and other Secretaries have been briefing foreign envoys, including from the United States, Russia, China, and the United Kingdom, they said.

It is learnt that Gokhale briefed the envoys of the P-5 countries.

Envoys of Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan, Bhutan, and were also briefed about the air strike.

"We are very happy that the has informed us in a quick and informed way about what happened. We are informing our capitals and our capitals will decide what opinion has to be formed," said Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, of after meeting Gokhale.

He further said, "The information is that they did not affect any civilian or any Pakistani military installation."



In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said.

The operation, described as a non-military, preemptive strike, was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama claimed by

Gokhale told the media the "intelligence-led operation" on the Pakistan-based group's biggest training camp in Balakot became "absolutely necessary" as it was planning more suicide attacks in India.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)