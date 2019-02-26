Armed miscreants loot Rs 2.5 lakh from petrol pump

Armed miscreants looted Rs 2.5 lakh from a petrol pump in Tripura's district, police said Tuesday.

"Miscreants wearing masks came in two motor bikes and entered the cash counter of the petrol pump in Maharani area and looted Rs 2.5 lakh at gun point on Monday night," officer-in-charge of station, Nijarul Rehman said.

Police are investigating the matter, he added.

