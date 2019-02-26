MRF workmen at Tiruvottiyur plant call off strike

Tyre maker Tuesday said workmen at its at Tiruvottiyur, have called off the strike.

Last week, the company had reported that a large number of workmen at plant is on strike since February 2.

"We wish to inform you that the said strike has been called off by the workmen," said in a regulatory filing.

The workmen were objecting to the installation of CCTV cameras in the factory premises. had also said its management is making efforts to reach an amicable settlement with the workers' union regarding wage revision agreement.

The factory is one of the nine factories that MRF operates across the country.

MRF shares Tuesday ended 1.17 per cent up at Rs 55,900 apiece on BSE.

