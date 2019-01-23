India coach Zeeshan predicts tough challenge vs Italy

Indians haven't played on grass in more than six months and the hosts would find it difficult when they face in next month's Qualifiers at the grasscourts, said Ali.

Keeping in mind the weakness of the Italians on grass, have opted for grasscourts in for the February 1-2 fixtures which will be played in a new format in the transformed with the winners making a cut to the 18-nation finals in next year.

"It won't be easy for our players also. We haven't played in grass for a long time," Ali said as the Indians led by non-playing sweated it out for more than three hours at the

have named their squad minus the top-ranked World number 18 Marco Cecchinato, who had shocked Novak Djokovic en route to his semifinals, will be their top

They will also have (35) along with (54), (102), doubles world number 88

"They have other quality players as well so I don't think not having Fognini will make a huge difference," Ali said.

The main venue will not be available till Sunday as will get used to the grasscourts here before they get four practice days' time at the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)