India draws Pakistan for away tie in September, may be played at neutral venue

The Indian team was on Wednesday drawn to meet in away tie, which could well be shifted to a neutral venue provided the central government sticks to its current policy of not allowing sporting teams to travel to the neighbouring country.

No Indian squad has travelled to since March 1964 and in that tie, held in Lahore, had won 4-0.

The draw for the tie, which will be held in September this year took place in The winner will move to the Group Qualifiers.

The Indian team has also not been allowed by the government to travel to for any bilateral contest. The PCB had filed a compensation case with ICC tribunal but eventually lost to BCCI.

The All Association (AITA) said it will approach the government to know if the team will be allowed to travel.

"AITA does not have a choice. We have to follow the government policy. We will speak to the government to know. They have not allowed any team to travel to Pakistan," AITA told

Pakistan had hosted and Korea last year in on grass courts.

It's an away tie for since the last tie between the two nations was played in in 2006, which India won 3-2.

Current non-playing was part of that team, which also had legendary Leander Paes, and

Before that, India and Pakistan played at neutral venue in in 1973.

It's not a like rivalry in between the two nations but the current set of players, save doubles specialist Bopanna, have not played a tie against Pakistan let alone travelling to the neighbouring nation.

India, who are a formidable side in Asia/ zone, have never lost to Pakistan in six meetings so far. In 1971 when Pakistan were hosts, India had handed a walk over. Bhupathi was happy to have drawn Pakistan.

"It's a good draw for us with the depth in our team. We are looking forward to winning and getting back to the Group Play-offs (Qualfier) again," Bhupathi told

India said,"We know Pakistan players well. I am confident that with the team we have now and the way our players are playing and improving their rankings, we definitely hold the upper hand."



However both of them did not comment when asked if the government should allow the team to travel or if they are willing to travel to Pakistan.

Pakistan would be no match to India since none of their singles players are even ranked on ATP computer as per the new regulations.

They have a good competitor only in Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi, who is ranked 67 in the doubles.

Bopanna and Qureshi have played as a team in the past and had tasted reasonable success. The 39-year old Aqeel Khan still plays singles for them. They also have Muzammil Murtaza and and in the team.

India's top players and are on cusp of breaking into singles top-100.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)