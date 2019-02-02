Tennis Australia slams Tomic for 'deliberately damaging' Davis Cup

accused firebrand on Saturday of deliberately trying to sabotage the nation's team in a nasty spat with and withdrew all support for him.

Tomic launched an extraordinary attack on two-time Grand Slam champion Hewitt during last month, saying "no one likes him any more" while claiming he had ruined the national system.

He alleged there were deep divisions in the Australian men's game.

Hewitt responded by washing his hands of the player, alleging he had been blackmailed and physically threatened by the combustible 26-year-old.

Tomic's father John then said he planned legal action against Hewitt over an incident he claimed occurred in 2010 when his son was a debutant.

chief said he was "deeply disappointed with the ongoing disrespect from Bernard and his father".

"Lleyton is right to say Bernard will not be considered for Bernard does not meet the standards of behaviour and commitment to himself, the team or the sport," said Tiley.

"Now, he is deliberately trying to damage that culture -- and not for the first time.

"We have given (Tomic) more than a decade of support. Ultimately, we have to draw a line when the behaviour does not warrant the support."



claimed the incident in 2010 left his son traumatised.

He alleged Hewitt came to his son's hotel room during an Australian tie against in March 2010 and pressured him to reveal who from Tennis was telling him what to say publicly.

Hewitt, who was not playing after hip surgery, had at the time been highly critical of TA during a period of turmoil for the sport's governing body. Tiley said it was the first he heard about it.

"In regards to John Tomic's recent claim in the media about an alleged incident in 2010, we are not aware of any formal complaint lodged by either John or Bernard," he said.

"Both Bernard and John have enjoyed a lot of support since in many areas of their lives -- including a long and sustained period of personal commitment and whole-hearted effort from as " Tomic, who rose to a career-high 17 at his peak, has not played Davis Cup since 2016 and claims Hewitt "doesn't put the players first".

Australia are currently playing a against in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)