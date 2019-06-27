'India-EU should use clean energy as platform to tackle climate change'

-
India and the European Union should use clean energy as a platform for coordinating multilateral and bilateral approaches to tackle climate change and energy security, a delegation of the EU to the country said.
Speaking at presentation of the Standard Operational Procedures for solar parks,
Friederike Tschampa, Charge d'Affaires, the delegation of the European Union to India, noted that both EU and India converge in the area of clean energy and want to be less dependent on energy imports.
"We both want to diversify our energy sources and ensure our energy is clean, reliable and affordable," Tschampa said.
"India and the European Union should use clean energy in climate partnership as a platform to coordinate multilateral and bilateral approaches to tackle climate change and energy security," she said.
Promoting solar energy, Additional Secretary of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Praveen Kumar said solar energy has become a competitive energy source and that is not because of green push but economic push.
