Dr Anunaya Chaubey Joins Anant National University as its New Provost

/ -- (AnantU), India's first Design University, welcomes as its Provost, Dr Anunaya Chaubey, former Deputy Dean, Young Fellowship (YIF), the flagship postgraduate programme of University. As the Deputy Dean of the programme, Dr was instrumental in conceptualising, launching and scaling the YIF, making it an aspirational programme for young graduates across the country and abroad.

On his appointment, Dr said, "It is an exciting beginning to an onward journey. In a very short while, AnantU has established itself as one of the forerunners in Design by rethinking the pedagogy and the curriculum, and bringing together renowned practitioners and faculty from around the world in one campus. We will continue our efforts to prepare designers who are able to evaluate various perspectives and conflicting concerns, and build a comprehensive understanding to make a meaningful, tangible impact on the world they operate in."



Dr has a PhD in English Literature from University. He has extensive experience as an educator having taught English Literature, Art History and Criticism for nearly thirty years in and other countries across the world. Apart from teaching Literature and Criticism in University for twenty years, he also rebuilt its and Crafts, as its Principal, into one of the top art institutions in the country. Following this, he was invited by the government to help set up a college of Fine Arts in the in His administrative acumen, his scholarship and deep interest in culture and arts led to him being appointed the of the Lalit in 2003. For three years, he worked at the grass root level to document folk art tradition in visual arts in Bihar, and organised workshops for folk and mainstream artists from Bihar, in collaboration with national and international artists.

Most recently, as a faculty at Ashoka, he taught a course on Art Appreciation, which draws from multiple disciplines to help students understand not just the history and contextual evolution of art but also helps them develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills. This course has acquired much popularity and is now taught by Dr Chaubey at different institutions such as the Naropa Fellowship, Vedica Scholars Programme and Salzburg Media Academy in Austria, among other places.

When asked about his plans for AnantU, he said, "We are dedicated to building a University with strong institutional collaborations and a robust research culture that attracts the most diverse and ingenious bunch of students. We will continuously strive to deliver on the objective of using to solve problems for the world we live in."



As a practicing artist, Dr Chaubey has enjoyed a rich and a long career. Self-taught, his works represent the nuanced mysteries of the mundane. He has held several solo shows of his works in different parts of the world. He continues to paint, write poetry, read, cook, play chess and build gardens.

The Founding Provost, Dr Pramath Raj Sinha, extended his warm wishes to Dr Chaubey and said, "I am delighted to welcome Dr Chaubey to AnantU. Given his administrative and academic acumen, I am confident that we will be able to fast track the process of building a world-class in The University will benefit from the fine blend of Dr Chaubey's creative and executive skills, along with his practices rooted in liberal thinking, to nurture young Solutionaries - revolutionary thinkers with a solution-oriented mindset."



Dr Sinha will continue to remain closely involved with the University through his formal roles on the Governing Body and the Board of Management, and extend his support to Dr Chaubey in realising the University's vision.

is committed to nurturing solutionaries who design, build and preserve a more equitable and sustainable India. It envisions in becoming India's leading private teaching and research university in the fields of built environment, design, and sustainability.

Anant National University, located in a lush green, 100-acre campus in Ahmedabad, is led by a cadre of eminent people from academia, business, and government, all of whom are leaders in their respective fields. The includes Mr Ajay Piramal, President, Anant National University (Chairman, Piramal Group); Dr Pramath Raj Sinha, Founding Provost, Anant National University (Founding Dean, Indian School of Business; Founder & Trustee, University); Mr (Managing Director, Lodha Group); Mr (Chairman, Network18; Chairman, Quality Council of India; Former Chairman, McKinsey & Co, India); Ms (Founder President, FLAME University); Dr (Director, IIT Gandhinagar), and several others.

