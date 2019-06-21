Army chief visits Rajouri sector, reviews security situation in JK

Friday visited troops on the (LoC) in district of Jammu and Kashmir, assuring material and moral support to all soldiers for enhancing operational capabilities.

The reviewed the security situation in the state and exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements, a said.

During the visit to the forward areas, awarded some soldiers on the spot for gallant actions on the LoC.

Accompanied by Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, the visited troops on the LoC to review prevailing situation and operational readiness of the units of White Knight Corps, the said.

He said the chief was briefed and updated by Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, Commanding, and commanders on ground.

"General reviewed the mission readiness of units, response mechanism to ceasefire violations, measures adopted to deal with proxies, counter infiltration posture and preparation to deal with violent actions on the LoC.

"In addition, the COAS was also briefed on strategy to deal with inimical elements who are attempting to revive terrorism south of (Jammu region), misguiding youth and attempts to radicalise the innocent youth," the said.

He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units to ensure safe-secure environment, grasp of situation by the formation, synergy with civil administration, high morale, preparedness and mission readiness efforts by the troops, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)