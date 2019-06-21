Will act against bus owners found guilty of overloading: Himachal CM

A day after the bus accident that left 44 dead and 34 injured, Chief Minister said the would initiate steps to prevent such incidents and take stern action against the bus owners found guilty of overloading.

Talking to mediapersons during his visit to Friday, the CM said the additional district magistrate (ADM) had been instructed to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Thakur also enquired about the condition of the injured at the

He was accompanied by and Banjar MLA Surinder Shauri.

Meanwhile, former state criticised the government for failing to take effective measures even after the Nurpur bus accident in April last year that resulted in the death of 30 people, including 27 schoolchildren.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Sukhu said the should enact a stringent law to prevent such road accidents.

Stern action should be taken against those found violating road safety rules, he added.

ASP told that 44 people, including the bus driver, and a tourist, were killed and 34 others injured Thursday when the overloaded private bus fell into a drain in Banjar tehsil of Kullu district,.

Eleven severely injured passengers had been shifted to the PGI, Chandigarh, he added.

Earlier, a two-minute silence was observed in the memory of those killed in the accident during a state-level function at the Ridge in Shimla on International Day of Yoga.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)