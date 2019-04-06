PM Modi's foreign visits led to Pak's isolation in Islamic nations: Swaraj

India has achieved success in getting isolated even among Islamic countries in the aftermath of the terror attacks, External Affairs Minister said Friday.

Swaraj was addressing a meeting organised in support of the BJP's candidate in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, N Ramachandra Rao.

"We achieved success in isolating even among Islamic countries in the world," she said in Hindi.

Swaraj recalled how India was invited to the inaugural conference of the countries in 1969 but could not attend the proceedings due to pressure put by

She added that India attended the OIC's 50th anniversary meet in March even though Pakistan tried to get Swaraj 'disinvited'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made relations with Islamic countries so strong and this is the benefit of his foreign visits, she asserted.