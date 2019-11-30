Rajnath, Jaishankar lead first India-Japan 'two-plus-two' dialogue

JUST IN
Govt working on satellite mechanism to monitor forestation, says Javadekar
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shakes hands with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi look on, before India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue

India and Japan on Saturday held their inaugural foreign and defence ministerial dialogue with an aim to give further momentum to their special strategic partnership, particularly in the maritime domain.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar led the Indian delegation while the Japanese side was headed by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Minister of Defence Taro Kono, officials said.

The talks under the new framework are taking place following a decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during the 13th India-Japan annual summit last year.

The two leaders decided to institute the new mechanism for further deepening bilateral security and defence cooperation and bring greater depth to the special strategic and global partnership between the two countries.

In the talks, the two sides exchanged views on the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and resolved to work for achieving shared objective of peace, prosperity and progress in the region.

The meeting also deliberated on various key facets of Indo-Japan defence and security cooperation.
First Published: Sat, November 30 2019. 18:15 IST

