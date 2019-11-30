JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Amit Shah meets North-East CMs to discuss the outline of Citizenship Bill
Business Standard

Unable to repay loan, a 40-year-old farmer commits suicide in UP's Mahoba

Rakesh Sahu was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house in Subhash Nagar locality under Panvadi township on Friday, police said

Press Trust of India  |  Banda (UP) 

death, suicide, hang, lynch, lynching, penalty
Photo: Shutterstock

A 40-year-old farmer has committed suicide in neighbouring Mahoba district, police said on Saturday.

Rakesh Sahu was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house in Subhash Nagar locality under Panvadi township on Friday, police said.

The deceased's wife Budhia said her husband who owned two bighas of land had taken Rs 1.40 lakh loan under the Kisan Credit card in 2013 which had risen to Rs 2.11 lakhs because of non-payment of installments.

"The Allahabad Bank had recently given a notice for auctioning the land and Sahu committed suicide out of fear that he would be rendered landless," Budhia said.

The local lekhpal has been sent to the area to probe into the reasons leading to suicide and investigations are on, Tehsildar Subodhmani Tripathi said.
First Published: Sat, November 30 2019. 13:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU