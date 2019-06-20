India name 23-member squad for Jr Asian Badminton C'ship

on Thursday named a 23-member squad to represent the country at the Asian Junior Championship to be held in Suzhou, from July 20-28.

The boys' singles challenge will be spearheaded by Manipur's Maisnam Meiraba Luwang, who has amassed an impressive total of 1000 points by virtue of a fine run in the domestic circuit, where he won consecutive four domestic junior titles as well as both the selection tournaments.

The Association of has considered the cumulative ranking points from the two All Junior Ranking tournaments held in and Trivandrum, in the month of May while selecting the squad said the federation's General Secretary,

The girls' team will be spearheaded by of India's Malvika Bansod, who topped the list with 1000 points.

While Meiraba topped the chart in the boys' singles section, the others joining him will be the trio of Sathish Kumar, Sidhant Gupta and Sankar Muthuswamy.

In girls' singles, Malvika will be joined by Delhi's Ashi Rawat, Unnati Bisht of Uttarakhand and the 2017 U-15 Asian Junior Championships gold medallist Samiya from Telangana.

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Vishnuvardhan Goud will be leading India's challenge in the boys' doubles competition, while and will be the ones to watch out for in girls' doubles.

In-form pair of K Dingku Sing and Ritika Thakkar will be India's mainstay in the mixed doubles event.

At the previous edition held in Indonesia, India won a gold after 54 years, courtesy who won the boys' singles title.

The coaching team will be headed by and former India players and among others.

The Indian team will be undergoing a camp for 15 days starting July 3 in Panchkula,

