India planning to have its own space station, says Isro chief K Sivan

The ambitious project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan mission

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan addresses a press conference on the launch of India's second Moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, at Antariksh Bhavan in Bengaluru, Friday
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan | Photo: PTI

India is planning to launch its own space station, ISRO chief K Sivan said Thursday.

The ambitious project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan mission.

"We have to sustain the Gaganyaan programme after the launch of (the) human space mission. In this context, India is planning to have its own space station," Sivan told reporters here.
Thu, June 13 2019. 15:35 IST

