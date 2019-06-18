Jamshedpur's 100-year journey comes alive on wheels

Decked up with pictorial depictions of Tata Steel's journey over the last 100 years, the Steel Express chugged off from Tatanagar station for Howrah on Tuesday, marking the year-long centenary celebration of Jamshedpur's formation.
The Steel Express that runs between Tatanagar and Howrah, will exhibit the legacy, culture and journey milestones under the theme 'Jamshedpur on Rails', a Tata Steel official said.
"This is aimed at helping citizens and railway commuters understand and appreciate the role and significance of Jamshedpur city in the larger fabric of India's history, and its role in nation building," the official said.
The city, originally a village called Sakchi, was renamed as Jamshedpur by Lord Chelmsford (Viceroy of India between 1916-21) in 1919 in the honour of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata group. In the same year, the railway station was also rechristened as Tatanagar.
"By connecting two of the most important cities in eastern India, the Steel Express is indeed a lifeline for both citizens and businesses like Tata Steel," he said.
The train started its maiden journey on April 1, 1970.
"In many ways, this train is an integral part of Jamshedpur. We are delighted to share the story of Jamshedpur through this uniquely branded Steel Express," the official said.
