Kangra aims to enroll all eligible farmers for PM-KISAN by June 25

The has decided to enroll all eligible farmers for PM-KISAN scheme in district by June 25, an said Tuesday.

About 2.50 lakh farmers families of the district are expected to be benefited from the PM-KISAN scheme which provides for an annual grant of Rs 6,000 to eligible farmers, he said.

"For Prime Minister's Kisan Samaan Nidhi Yojna, the target is to register all eligible farmers' families of district by June 25," said

He said all sub-divisional officers have been asked to launch a special campaign to get the requisite forms filled up by eligible farmers through patewaris.

Prajapati said about 1.5 lakh farmers of district have applied for it till now.

"Under this scheme, farmers will get 6,000 rupees every year in three equal installments," he said, adding a sum of Rs 2,000 shall directly be deposited in farmers' every four month.

The said under this scheme, a farmer's family has been defined as the husband, wife and their minor children.

Prajapati said the daily progress report of the 'PM-KISAN is being prepared. Under the scheme, the filled up forms of eligible farmers will be uploaded everyday on Prime Minister's farmers' portal.

