India's exports up 32 pc to China, 12 pc to US during June-Nov 2018: FIEO

The war between the US and is benefitting as its exports to the neighbouring country have increased by about 32 per cent to USD 8.46 billion during the June-November 2018 period, exporters body FIEO said Thursday.

Exports to had stood at USD 6.37 billion in June-November 2017.

In June and September 2018, the US announced high on several Chinese goods. In retaliation, also raised levies on American goods.

(FIEO) also said that during the period, India's exports to the US grew by 12 per cent.

"Exports to China jumped from USD 6.37 billion in June-November 2017 to USD 8.46 billion in June-November 2018," Gupta said in a statement.

He said commodities that have exhibited high growth during the period to China include petroleum products, chemicals, cotton yarn, plastic raw material, and

"While war is not good for the global trade, the same has come as an opportunity for other countries including Our exports to China in June-November 2018 went up by 32 per cent and to US by 12 per cent in the same period," Gupta said.

If the escalation continues, has to increase production capabilities to meet the growing demand in both the markets, he added.

Growth in exports to China is beneficial for India as it has huge trade deficit with the neighbouring country.

Trade deficit with China increased to USD 63.12 billion in 2017-18 from USD 51.11 billion in 2016-17.

India is taking several steps to promote shipments to China. Recently it has managed to export agricultural goods such as non-basmati rice to China.

