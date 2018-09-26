China announces fresh import tariff cuts amid brewing trade war

-
ALSO READ
China lists US import items for additional tariffs
Industry needs to focus on standards of products, services
India may withdraw duty hike decision on US products if tariff issues resolved
China to impose additional tariffs on US imports
India raises import duties on agri, steel products to protest U.S. tariff hike
-
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state cabinet said on Wednesday the government will cut import tariffs for products including machinery, electrical equipment and textile products beginning on Nov. 1, as the country braces for an escalating trade war with the United States.
The cuts are expected to lower costs for consumers and companies by about 60 billion yuan this year, the state cabinet said in a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, according to the state radio.
The overall tariff level will be reduced to 7.5 percent in 2018 from 9.8 percent in 2017 as a result, the state cabinet said.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU