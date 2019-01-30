India's fielding drills: Balls of different weights, simulation machine, 'blind-fold' catching

A ' technique' to increase reaction time, leather balls of various weights to gauge in breezy conditions and a machine for slip-catching have made the Indian team a remarkably improved catching unit, R said Wednesday.

While the ' technique' was specifically used in England for red- cricket, a machine called ' Teammate' was used in for slip-catching.

When asked about the ' technique' specifically, explained: "We have a feeder behind a curtain and the doesn't know from where the is coming from.

"We would slide it from under the curtain...It did improve their reaction time (reflex), we did that extensively in England throughout the Test series. It was specifically for red- "



Now, balls of varying weights are being used during the ODIs against in order to help the players prepare for skiers with steady breeze threatening to change the

"We brought a different type of machine called 'Teammate' for slip-catching simulations. We did a lot of blindfold work or reaction work. By the time, we reached Australia, it was a well-oiled machine and if you see, Virat took some brilliant catches," the gave a peek into his trade secret.

Asked about how the team is countering the breeze while handling skiers, said: "The biggest challenge you face in as a is the breeze. Most of the batting and plans are based around that breeze.

"If we see the ball wobble a lot in air, we try and simulate that in practice, use balls of different weights, so that the ball swerves and swings more in the air."



Sridhar also informed that the Indian team's support staff is in touch with various IPL teams to ensure that players adhere to the "follow-up programme".

"We do give them follow-up programme for just like trainer (Shankar) Basu does for fitness and physio Patrick (Farhart) does for rehab.

"We keep the communication going with players and also try and keep in touch with fielding coaches of the respective IPL teams so that we can get information about how they are going about."



Sridhar also praised comeback-man Hardik Pandya's stunning catch off Yuzvendra Chahal's to dismiss rival

"The desperation he brought was magnificent to see. He is always a and dying to get into the thick of things and be a part of this and get back to what he loves doing, that is to play and as best as he can."



"He (Pandya) made a very difficult catch look easy. It was a piece of magic and he is known for that and he is one of our best fielders. Hardik brings a lot to the team. Not only the balance but other factors as well," he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)