India successfully test-fires guided rocket system 'Pinaka'

India's defence lab DRDO successfully tested-fired the indigenously developed guided rocket system 'Pinaka' on Tuesday at desert in Rajasthan, officials said.

This was the third test conducted by the and Development Organisation or DRDO since Monday.

"All the three trials met mission objectives," the said.

"The consecutive successful missions of guided proves the efficacy, reliability and high precision capabilities of the weapon system," it added.

The weapon system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance kit, comprising of an advanced navigation and control system.

