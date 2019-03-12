Two arrested for molesting woman

The police Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly molesting a woman in Manesar, a said.

(24) and Inderjeet (28) were arrested from area. They had on Monday allegedly molested the woman, he said.

"During interrogation, Rajesh disclosed that he knew the victim and had borrowed some money from her. He called her to on the pretext of returning the money where the two molested her," police PRO said.

"Both the accused persons were inebriated condition during the crime," Bokan added.

