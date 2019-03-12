Odisha govt urges MEA to rescue 42 labourers trapped in Dubai

The Tuesday urged the (MEA) to take immediate steps to rescue 42 labourers from the state who are allegedly trapped and being tortured by their employers in Dubai, officials said.

Responding to media reports, the state's home department urged the of the and the of Emigrants (PGE) to make immediate arrangements to bring the trapped labourers back to the country.

The PGE, under the Ministry of External Affairs, is the authority responsible for protecting the interest of Indian workers abroad.

According to about 40 labourers from Khallikote area of district have allegedly been tortured by their employers, a construction company in

The labourers recently called up their families and told them about their plight following which the district authorities were informed.

The has directed Resident of Odisha Sunil Bhargav, posted in Delhi, to coordinate with the on the matter.

The home department has also asked the to get in touch with the MEA, the resident of Odisha and the of district to facilitate the task.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)