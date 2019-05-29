India to appoint experts in Maldives to work on financial crime, money laundering

has decided to appoint experts in the to work on financial and matters, officials said Wednesday.

The officers, who would be deputed in the island nation for an initial period of one year, would prepare strategies to establish close coordination between agencies, both local and international, working on law enforcement, anti-corruption and anti- activities, they said, citing an official order.

These officers would suggest methods to access operational support from Interpol, the London metropolitan police and the FBI among others, they said.

A panel of eligible officials is being finalised by the Centre to look into financial crime, fraud investigation, and preventing corruption, they said.

The experts will do informal analysis from internal and external data resources, and open source information and develop relevant new data sources, they said.

They would also assist investigations on complex cases by conducting in-depth analysis and preparing link charts and other tools used in such investigations, the officials said.

is expected to travel to the early next month.

Citing eligibility criteria for the posting, the order said the expert is expected to possess analytical expertise in identifying corruption, by screening and identifying information in emails, documents and photos related to sources and utilisation of funds within an organisation, embezzlement, money laundering, and

The expert should also be versed in anti-money laundering and counter financing or laws, Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials and inter-American Convention against corruption and similar organisations from the region, it said.

It is not for the first time that Indian officers are being appointed on deputation in foreign

had earlier appointed officers in and in order to intensify its effort in checking money laundering and tax evasion, the officials said.

