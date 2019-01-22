India to host 5th Young Chef Olympiad in Jan

will host the fifth international Young Chef Olympiad, a culinary competition for student chefs from 50 countries, a senior organising committee said Tuesday.

The five-day competition, to be held across Delhi, Pune, and from Januray 28 to February 2, will see participation from some of the top international culinary and hospitality institutions.

"The event will see participation from student chefs from 50 countries, including France, UK, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, and among others," of 2019 Committee and Founder & Chief of IIHM told reporters here.

The event is being organised by the of Hotel Management (IIHM) in partnership with the (IHC) London, he added.

"Our aim is to have over 100 countries participating in (YCO) by 2022 and going by the growth that we have seen in just half a decade, I am sure we will be able to achieve this goal," Bose said.

Launched in 2015, YCO aims to create an international platform to showcase young professional culinary talent from around the world, he added.

