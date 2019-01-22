Congress attacks Goa govt over draft tourism policy

-
The Congress in Goa Tuesday alleged the state Tourism department ignored suggestions of various stake-holders before deciding the final draft of the Tourism Policy 2018.
Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said the feedback given by Congress and stake-holders like hoteliers, shack owners and tour operators didn't find place in the final draft.
Experts and activists had alleged that the draft tourism policy was replete with flaws.
Interestingly, Congress MLAs skipped the January 16 meeting called by state Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar to discuss the policy.
He said the draft was prepared as per convenience of Tourism department.
Kavlekar said the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) met the stake-holders Tuesday, but the meeting remained inconclusive.
"We will ask for more time on behalf of the CLP to discuss the issue. We will need at least eight days," Kavlekar added.
