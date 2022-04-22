India, UK decide to push for sealing ambitious FTA by the end of this year

-
ALSO READ
India-Aus pact to facilitate exchange of students, professionals: Modi
Govt working tirelessly to bring back Indians stuck in Ukraine: PM Modi
PM Modi security breach: SC to pronounce order on committee today
PM Modi says India ready to supply food stock to world if WTO gives nod
PM Modi urges civil servants to work for 'Nation First, India First'
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Friday pushed for closing the negotiations for a free trade agreement by the end of the year, and agreed on a new and expanded bilateral defence and security partnership.
In their wide-ranging talks, Modi and Johnson vowed to give fresh momentum to overall ties and reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 that listed ambitious targets for deeper collaborations in diverse sectors.
In his media statement, Modi said good progress has been made in negotiations for the India-UK free trade agreement.
"We have decided to do our best to conclude the free trade agreement by the end of this year," Modi said in presence of Johnson.
He said both sides emphasised on a free, open, inclusive and rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific while reiterating the need for respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries.
We reiterated our support for peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan, he said, adding it is necessary that Afghan territory is not used to spread terrorism in other countries.
On the Ukraine crisis, Modi emphasised dialogue and diplomacy to address the problem and called for an immediate ceasefire.
In his remarks, Johnson described the ties between India and Britain as "one of defining friendships of our times".
Today, we have agreed on a new and expanded defence and security partnership, he said.
Johnson said the UK is creating India specific open general export licensing to reduce delivery times for defence procurement.
We are telling our negotiators to get it done by Diwali in October, he said on the FTA.
The India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK virtual summit held between Modi and Johnson in May last year.
At the summit, the two sides adopted a 10-year-roadmap to expand ties in key areas of trade and economy, defence and security, climate change and people-to-people connections among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU