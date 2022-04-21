PM Modi urges civil servants to work for 'Nation First, India First'

On the occasion of Civil Services Day, Prime Minister on Thursday urged to work on three goals to align with 'Nation First, India First' policy.

Today, Prime Minister conferred Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 on .

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, "Today, on Civil Services Day, I would like to stress three goals: Firstly, bring Ease of Living to each and every citizen of the country. Secondly, we have to draft new governance models with the goal of making India the best country in the world."

"Thirdly, maintain the harmony and integrity of the nation with the underlying mantra of 'Nation First'. All our efforts should be aligned to one thing: Nation First, India First," he said.

The Prime Minister added that every decision taken by the officials should be with the goal of ensuring the unity of the nation. He said, "We have to uplift our districts with multi-pillar activities. Your India@100 vision should have your district at the top," he said.

"Our efforts should be directed towards making the dreams of common man a reality and create a positive atmosphere around this mission," he said.

The Prime Minister, in his address today, highlighted that it is important to know global problems and focus on playing a leadership role in solving them.

"When you try to proactively learn from people, you will always find something new to adapt in your life," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister also wished all on the occasion of .

"Best wishes to all on the occasion of . In different terrains and across different sectors, they are working tirelessly to help our citizens and enhance progress. May they keep serving the nation with the same zeal," PM Modi, said in a tweet today.

Every year, April 21 is observed as Civil Services Day. The civil service in India includes Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the central Group A and Group B services in the country. The first Civil Service Day was observed on April 21, 1947.

